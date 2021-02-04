Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ford’s $1bn investment is a win-win

It is an excellent demonstration of what can be achieved when the government and industry collaborate effectively

04 February 2021 - 14:41
On February 2 Ford emphatically announced to the world that SA is open for business. The $1bn that will be invested in its Tshwane manufacturing plant is intended to cement the American automotive manufacturer’s presence in SA, as well as create more than 10,000 jobs in years to come. This is an excellent demonstration of what can be achieved when the government and industry collaborate effectively.

Indeed, greater rapport between the government and industry will be required if we are to achieve inclusive growth as South Africans. The state should and must facilitate a conducive environment for economic growth, while simultaneously attracting domestic as well as foreign direct investment.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) must be key beneficiaries in this economic strategy. Hundreds of thousands of battalions of resilient SMEs must be at the vanguard of industrial growth and development. Bolstering this sector will ensure that the SA economy has a bedrock to rest upon.

Tumelo Ralinala
Gauteng

