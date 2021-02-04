LETTER: A caring president

President Cyril Ramaphosa deserves credit for remaining level-headed when those around him are losing their heads and blaming it on him. In a difficult time for any leader I am comforted by the fact that we have a caring leader in the driving seat who puts the country and its people first.

Ramaphosa has always been known as a strategic thinker and masterful negotiator. Those qualities are standing him in good stead now. The vaccination plan seems well considered and logical. Now the ball is in our court to co-operate to become a successfully vaccinated nation.

It is important that other nations, specifically in Africa, also get vaccinated to help prevent the spread of the virus. We do not live on an island — the health of our neighbours is our health. It is reassuring that the aim is to also provide other African countries with vaccines.

The decrease in infections is excellent news. The easing of restrictions is timely and necessary. Ramaphosa’s recognition of the vital task of our health workers is to be commended. My respect for their sacrifice.

May the president’s trust in the people be rewarded by adherence to the remaining restrictions. May we care for one another as he cares for the nation.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

