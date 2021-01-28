LETTER: Echoes of Donald Trump in WHO smear article

David Christianson’s article on the World Health Organisation (WHO) could have been tweeted from the Trump White House (“The WHO more like a lifestyle NGO than potent global watchdog”, January 21).

The WHO’s total budget to support its almost 200 member countries is tiny — significantly less than the health budget of SA’s provinces. And yes, of course it spends on transport — it has offices in nearly 150 countries and those countries’ governments want its assistance. The statement about huge amounts of money wasted on fraudulent travel claims is balderdash — go read WHO’s internal audit report for 2019.

More substantively, Christianson says the WHO “concerns itself, almost exclusively, with dictating people’s lifestyle choices ... at the expense of its original mandate to fight infectious diseases”. Really?

Polio eradication alone takes more than 20% of the WHO’s budget — but the tremendous gains in eradicating the disease need to be sustained. So polio’s budget is still twice that of the programme that supports countries to achieve “healthy lives and wellbeing for all”, the programme that addresses the impact of lifestyles on health to which Christianson objects.

The real concern seems to be that the WHO — as directed by almost all its member countries — has the effrontery to suggest that private companies may damage peoples’ health. But should the WHO focus on treatments for cancers and diabetes or their causes — products such as tobacco and sugary junk foods? Its aim is to promote “healthy living”, not to sustain the ill health that is a profitable focus for private health-care providers.

Mike Muller

Johannesburg

