Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The rainy day is here, so help workers now

Money in the UIF belongs to employees and the government should be helping them access it during level 3 lockdown

14 January 2021 - 14:19
People queue to apply for Unemployment Insurance Fund benefits. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/NARDUS ENGELBRECHT
People queue to apply for Unemployment Insurance Fund benefits. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/NARDUS ENGELBRECHT

The department of employment & labour has access to more than enough funding in the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to ensure the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) can be extended at least until the current level 3 restrictions have been lifted.

It must be remembered, however, that all the money in the fund comes from employers and employees. It does not come from the government or other income tax sources. These monies belong to the employees of SA, who are enjoined to specifically invest their monies in the UIF to ensure they are covered for a “rainy day”.

Now is that rainy day, and now is the time for the government to help employees access their monies. Sadly, if it could this government would use this nest egg for something as ridiculous as bailing out SAA.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA labour spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Talks on more Ters relief ‘positive’ as business and labour press for action

Talks are under way in Nedlac to protect workers affected by the tightening of lockdown regulations
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Can UIF make more Ters payments?

UIF chief director Mzwanele Yawa talks to Business Day TV about possible additional Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme payments
National
7 hours ago

Plea for new round of relief in ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown

Return to stricter conditions imperils more jobs even as it sets out to save lives
Business
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The state of the ANC
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: ANC has dropped the vaccine ...
Opinion
3.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: War in the South China Sea? All ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
PETER BRUCE: Shots in the dark: SA’s vaccine ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GARTH THEUNISSEN: Steven Nathan’s hasty 10X exit ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.