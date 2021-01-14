LETTER: The rainy day is here, so help workers now

The department of employment & labour has access to more than enough funding in the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to ensure the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) can be extended at least until the current level 3 restrictions have been lifted.

It must be remembered, however, that all the money in the fund comes from employers and employees. It does not come from the government or other income tax sources. These monies belong to the employees of SA, who are enjoined to specifically invest their monies in the UIF to ensure they are covered for a “rainy day”.

Now is that rainy day, and now is the time for the government to help employees access their monies. Sadly, if it could this government would use this nest egg for something as ridiculous as bailing out SAA.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA labour spokesperson

