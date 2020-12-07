LETTER: Untangling the chief justice’s ‘offensification’ of English

As I am always up for a challenge when it comes to plain language, I decided to give Jonathan Schrire's a try (“English as she should not be spoke”, December 2). Several readings of the sentence in question did not make it any clearer to me, so I asked Google Translate what it would make of the sentence in Dutch, French and Afrikaans. After reading the three automatic translations several times, I came up with two English translations.

Original: “The offensification of incitement of any offence is such an egregious encroachment into the free expression terrain that good reason or stronger justification would be required to save it from invalidation.”

My first attempt: “If we were to enact a law that provided that a person committed an offence when he or she incited anyone else to commit any offence, such a law would represent such a shocking encroachment on the right to freedom of expression that there would have to be very good reason, and stronger justification than that which has so far been presented to me, for such a law not to be declared invalid.” [Meh ...]

My second attempt: “It is true that incitement to commit an offence is unlawful. However, a law that stated that it was an offence to incite anyone else to commit any offence would represent a shocking encroachment on the right to freedom of expression, and there would have to be very good reason why such a law should not be declared invalid. Certainly, I would need much stronger justification than that which has so far been presented to me before I would even consider declaring such a law valid.” [Better!]

I would love to hear Schrire's evaluation of my attempts. If he finds them (especially, the second one) good enough to award the prize, I respectfully decline the offer of the collected works of our chief justice and request that Schrire rather donate a few loaves of bread to a soup kitchen.

Kirsten Eksteen

Pretoria

