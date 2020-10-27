Opinion / Letters

LETTER: US election set to spawn a cultural crisis

The Democrats have signed a Faustian pact with the new red bogeymen Wobblies

27 October 2020 - 17:07
US President Donald Trump. REUTERS/ TOM BRENNER
US President Donald Trump. REUTERS/ TOM BRENNER

Bubbling in the background of the upcoming US presidential election are issues far greater than a visceral dislike of Donald Trump. The Wobblies are back.

In the 1880s, after a period of unrestrained capitalism interspersed with financial crashes, socialist and anarchist worker groupings under the banner of the Industrial Workers of the World (the Wobblies) went on strike for an eight-hour workday. Business fought back using the immigration, and latterly, sedition acts to deport undesirable foreigners, and by making socialist thought anathema to God-fearing America.

The Red Scare of the 1920s was followed by the 1950s’ McCarthyism. Once communist Russia had fallen in the early 1990s, terrorists became the new bogeymen and left-wing thought retreated to academia, where its incubation is described by Alan Bloom in The Closing of the American Mind. After the great financial crash of 2007/2008, after another interlude of rampant capitalism, a new generation of Wobblies, under the guise of Antifa, Black Lives Matter and Resist, has resorted increasingly to direct action where, figuratively speaking,  “a pound of dynamite is better than a bushel of ballots”.

Until now, the US political elite was largely opposed to anything that smacked of Godless socialism, with even President Roosevelt almost being removed in a planned 1934 coup over his New Deal. But the Democrats, never accepting their 2016 defeat to Trump, have bent the knee to the Wobblies in a Faustian pact for support.

On the one side, you now have the Great America, individual gun-secured rights and a carbon-based capitalist economy. On the other, community rights, globalisation, a green revolution and a revolving door for Mexican immigrants, all heated by the continuing deleterious effects of Covid-19.

As the two sides appear evenly matched, November 3 is unlikely to result in a decisive victory, and the US will teeter on the abyss of its complicated cultural heritage.  

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Get Prasa on track first

The DA and the public protector should focus on SA’s collapsing rail service instead of on the Moloto delays
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Path of self-realisation

India also suffered under colonialism, but unlike SA India never played the victim
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Phase out fossil fuels

Latest Umbilo River ecological disaster highlights problematic nature of transporting oil
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Lip service a dead-end road

Moloto Rail Corridor probe and its findings must result in real action from ANC
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Nonownership of land is government policy

Redistribution of already settled land follows a pattern of land-reform mismanagement
Opinion
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: SA government endorses deception of ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CAROL PATON: How slow can you go, Tito?
Opinion / Columnists
3.
SA must flick the switch on Cyril Ramaphosa’s ...
Opinion
4.
TOM EATON: If a second wave comes, can we at ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: President’s plan for the sake of a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

The case for re-electing Donald Trump

Opinion

Putin defends Joe Biden’s son from Trump allegations

World / Europe

Trump claims pandemic progress as US Covid-19 cases surge

World / Americas

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Next president of the US will have his hands full restoring ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.