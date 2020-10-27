Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Next president of the US will have his hands full restoring its standing Victory in the election will be a poisoned chalice as the US is in decline, except for its military power BL PREMIUM

A week from today we may know whether Donald Trump has won or lost the US presidential election, or whether the result will be contested.

Trump has for years insisted he will “make America great again”, and his opponents now, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, have made similar promises of better things to come. Yet for the past 40 years or so — at least since the end of the golden age of capitalism (1945—1973) — the US has been in decline on several fronts domestically.