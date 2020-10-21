LETTER: Amnesty a bad idea

Having regard to the ludicrous mess the incumbent is making of the office, many South Africans probably wish Thuli Madonsela had been able to stay on as our nation’s public protector.

The road towards the uncovering of the devastating levels of corruption that have crippled SA’s economy and the livelihoods of so many of our citizens would have been far further and well travelled.

While serious consideration of any of her thoughts and proposals is always merited, it is difficult not to have some reservations about her concept of some sort of corruption amnesty. Of course, the details and perhaps conditionalities of the amnesty she may have in mind have not been fully spelled out, but the principle is debatable.

In the years after our country’s transition to democracy, and as a result of decades of unfair and unjust past political dispensations, many of our citizens were ill equipped to cope with the roles in our political, economic and societal establishments they were prematurely thrust into.

The inexperience, incompetence, inability and sometimes plain ignorance manifested itself in the collapse of many of our successful public and private enterprises and organisations — none more so than the state-owned entities manned by ANC political cadres.

The immaturity, naiveté and ineptitude can be understood and forgiven, despite the damage it has wreaked and the years of reconstruction and investment required to repair it. But the corruption-inspired theft, looting and fraud, more often than not to satisfy personal enrichment and greed and largely at the expenses of the poor and unemployed, should never have been and cannot now be tolerated, mitigated or excused.

Those responsible should face the full might of the law.

David Gant

Kenilworth

