Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Crooks have impugned my dignity

19 October 2020 - 14:50
Edwin Sodi. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LUBA LESOLLE
Edwin Sodi. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LUBA LESOLLE

EFF leader Julius Malema holds the view that business-person Edwin Sodi was arrested in a way that impugned his dignity. He feels the Hawks are using “Hollywood-style tactics” to unfairly pursue their prey. Ace Magashule is his most obvious mentor.

As a taxpayer I hold a contrary view that the crooks in this country have been given a soft landing for at least a decade at our collective expense. In so doing, they have succeeded in bringing our country to its knees, and through their devious intent have denied the opportunity for the majority of our fellow countrymen to enjoy the benefits of economic progress and improvement.

I would like to advise Malema and his cohorts that my dignity has likewise been impugned. It is time the thieves are brought to book and I look forward to the day the blue lights flash in his rear-view mirror.

AR Viljoen, Elgin

