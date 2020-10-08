LETTER: Get to the facts of UIF fraud

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is one of those institutions that has ongoing payments made into it from the workforce. Obviously, the handling of these monies needs to be more efficiently done and properly protected from fraud. We have seen a lot of fraud during this pandemic and we still await a final report from the auditor-general.

One month before the lockdown in SA I specifically asked the employment & labour minister at a parliamentary portfolio meeting whether the UIF was able to withstand a series of enormous claims when the pandemic hit us. The minister assured us there was more than enough funding, an assurance that was echoed by the director-general of the department. The actuaries working for the department should be able to share with us their calculations, and how it went wrong. It would make interesting reading.

It is also extremely important to see what action has been taken by the minister to ensure all fraud is exposed, people are prosecuted and monies clawed back. It is absolutely vital to name and shame the individuals, including the officials who committed the fraud and/or assisted members of the public to do so.

Michael Bagraim MP

DA labour spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.