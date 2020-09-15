Ters payments still suspended as ID documents are verified
Payments were suspended last week after the auditor-general’s report uncovered alleged fraud
15 September 2020 - 17:29
Payments from the government’s relief scheme for workers is still on hold as the Unemployment Insurance Fund tries to verify five-million ID documents of applicants.
The payments of the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) was suspended last week Monday, after the release of the auditor-general’s report, which uncovered alleged fraud and irregularities in the system.
