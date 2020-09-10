Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Clicks was violent first

But we shouldn’t be surprised that the blame is being put on workers

10 September 2020 - 14:52
Here’s how Mao Zedong describes a revolution: “A revolution is not a dinner party, or writing an essay, or painting a picture, or doing embroidery; it cannot be so refined, so leisurely and gentle, so temperate, kind, courteous, restrained and magnanimous. A revolution is an insurrection, an act of violence by which one class overthrows another.”

Those who complain about the EFF’s response to Clicks as “irresponsible and violent” are perhaps not aware that Clicks was being irresponsible and violent against black people. But why are we surprised? Isn’t it the capitalists that always call on workers to tighten their belts or observe the capitalist laws in fighting capitalism?

It is against this sterile approach to the struggle that Biko warned us that they kick us and still seek to teach us how to respond to the kick. It is “irresponsible and violent” to expect black people to click like when Clicks unleashes violence on our kinky hair.

I'd understand if it was the governing party that dubbed the response against Clicks as “irresponsible and violent”, because its default position is to defend capital for fear of capital flight, or disinvestment in some rare instances.

Anda Mbikwana
Johannesburg

