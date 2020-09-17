LETTER: Steven Friedman perpetuates myths about DA

Steven Friedman’s column (“DA may have doomed its own voters to permanent opposition”, September 15) perpetuates myths and stereotypes about the DA through misrepresentations and reinforcing tired tropes.

Many South Africans want an inclusive economy and nonracial future. If they do, the DA is their natural home. If they don’t, it isn’t. It is ridiculous to say these values will limit the party’s growth ceiling to 20%, and I have never suggested this. That is about what we got in the setback of the 2019 election, when voters believed we had abandoned these values. We needed a course correction.

Second, on the question of race-based laws: a simple count will show there are more today than there were under the National Party. Of course, the previous and present governments had profoundly different stated objectives to justify their race-based legislation. But policies and laws cannot be judged on the stated intentions of their promoters. They must be judged on their effect and impact. Despite the many euphemisms and rationalisations, apartheid had diabolical consequences, which is why many of us opposed it.

The ANC’s racial policies have been codified in a plethora of BEE laws and regulations, ostensibly to overcome the injustices of the past and make our economy more inclusive. The consequences have been the precise opposite. These laws have legalised corruption, created channels for looting, and resulted in the collapse of state-owned entities as well as many government departments and municipalities. The incapable state has driven economic decline and an unemployment rate approaching 40%.

These two disastrous historical experiences of legally entrenching race as the basis for policy are a core reason the DA opposes its continuation. More and more South Africans understand this, which is why there is potential for a party seeking to grow based on policies that promote an inclusive economy on a nonracial basis.

The purpose is not to protect vested interests of any racially defined group. The point is to broaden the benefits of economic inclusion to millions more.

Helen Zille

DA federal council chair

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.