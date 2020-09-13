Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How will law treat gun-wielding shopper?

13 September 2020 - 19:15
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: REUTERS
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: REUTERS

It will be interesting to see how the charge against the woman who pointed her gun at “protesting” EFF members is going to be handled. It has taken ages for the case against EFF leader Julius Malema to go anywhere.

Irony of ironies, Malema was charged for committing a similar offence. Will “Annie Oakley” be treated in similar fashion? Or does cowpoke Juju enjoy political privilege not reserved for ordinary gun-toting citizens?

What’s the bet that the case against Annie will speed through, with a stiff penalty facing her, as opposed to Juju’s, which is bound to drag on.

There’s no question that given the present situation in the country, toting a gun in public must be considered a serious offence. And it is expected from the courts that they’ll impose the same sentence on all culprits.

This is an ideal test case for the judiciary. Or will our law still be considered an ass, with Juju coming off scot-free as usual?

Cliff Buchler 
George

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Julius Malema charged for allegedly firing gun at EFF rally

Video footage shows the EFF leader firing a rifle into the air at a 2018 rally at Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane at the party’s birthday ...
National
9 months ago

THULI MADONSELA: How did the EFF get it so wrong?

When Julius Malema took the oath as a parliamentarian, he swore to uphold SA’s laws. As Clicks burns, does he remember this?
Opinion
3 days ago

TOM EATON: Transparent and cynical, but the EFF owns the moment

There is no large, respected organisation that can deal out not only justice but also sense and enlightenment
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Carry on like this, and Ramaphosa will ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
WATCH | Business Day: Why every story is your ...
Opinion
3.
ALLAN SECCOMBE: State needs to mine huge ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Eskom throws a shadow over ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Demand factors count and ignoring them will ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.