LETTER: Act against crooks!

Having just read an article about Hermoine Cronje and the possibility of arrests of high-profile people, I feel the need to say: “The sooner the better!”

Such arrests would be received by the average South African as an economic stimulus. It is extremely demoralising for those who want to see our country and people prosper that no action is taken against the obviously corrupt people. So it is for the rest of the world.

Doing things within the law is as important as it is to see that action is being taken. We need to support action against these criminals.

George Haward

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.