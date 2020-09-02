Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Act against crooks!

02 September 2020 - 16:34
Having just read an article about Hermoine Cronje and the possibility of arrests of high-profile people, I feel the need to say: “The sooner the better!”

Such arrests would be received by the average South African as an economic stimulus. It is extremely demoralising for those who want to see our country and people prosper that no action is taken against the obviously corrupt people. So it is for the rest of the world.

Doing things within the law is as important as it is to see that action is being taken. We need to support action against these criminals.

George Haward
Via e-mail

