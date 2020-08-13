Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Disappointed in Batohi

Ineffective national director of public prosecutions is clutching at straws

13 August 2020 - 14:52
National director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi. FREDDY MAVUNDA
National director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi. FREDDY MAVUNDA

I want to express my gratitude to your publication for finally deciding to take up the task of exposing our ineffective and seemingly hapless national director of public prosecutions, Shamila Batohi.

We hoped she would be a breath of fresh air to our disabled prosecuting authority when she took over, but up to now there has been nothing to show of that positiveness. Like our president she is clutching at straws.

I hope your newspaper and other publications in your stable will continue to apply the pressure and make her blush. She is an utter disappointment — like the person who signed her appointment.

Masande Dlali 
Pretoria

