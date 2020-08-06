Centre probing Covid-19 graft could morph into permanent agency
06 August 2020 - 20:07
The government wants the multidisciplinary centre set up to look at graft relating to Covid-19 to grow organically up to the point it becomes a permanent corruption-fighting structure with its own legislation.
The ANC this week called on the government to urgently establish a “permanent multidisciplinary agency to deal with all cases of white-collar crime, organised crime and corruption”.
