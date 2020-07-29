Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Africa’s lack of leadership

The continent’s problems are the result of so-called leaders who look after only themselves

29 July 2020 - 15:06
Former Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos. Picture: REUTERS
Former Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos. Picture: REUTERS

Most of Africa’s problems today can be traced back to the continent’s leadership. A recent study by Cambridge University confirmed this view, concluding that social relations are a major factor in keeping this continent poor.

Three examples underline this point. Jose dos Santos was in power in Angola when oil (its primary export commodity) touched $150 a barrel. He is today living in a luxury villa overlooking the Mediterranean, while regularly visiting his doctor in Portugal. What was his biggest contribution to Angola’s development when presented with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take his country forward? He turned his son and daughter into Africa’s youngest billionaires.

In the east, Robert “Zimbabwe is mine” Mugabe died last year with a personal fortune of $10m, yet his country exists only in name today. During his reign his family members regularly enjoyed their life in SA, and when he felt ill Singapore was his preferred destination for medical attention.

Finally, SA’s financial health when Jacob Zuma and his looters took over is well documented, yet he proceeded to hand over the wealth of our country to an Indian family, who in return created billionaires in the Zuma family. When Zuma apparently fell ill during  his corruption trial, he sought medical assistance in Cuba.

All three African leaders were presented with exceptional opportunities to take their people forward. Alas, they could not look further than their political parties, families and friends. The really disconcerting factor is that there are so many carbon copies of the above-mentioned leaders in SA today who disguise themselves in revolutionary talk and gear. They enjoy the fruits of capitalism while preaching the utopia of socialism to their followers.

Derek Abrahams
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Today, we are all Afro-pessimists

The ANC may be Africa’s oldest liberation movement but it is now also the prism of pessimism through which SA rightly views itself
Opinion
11 hours ago

IAIN WILLIAMSON: How to develop an all-inclusive economy through education and skills development

There is no going back to the way things were; this means accelerated transformation on a range of fronts
Opinion
1 day ago

Zimbabwe uses lockdown to undermine rule of law

The government has granted itself extraordinary powers to eliminate threats to its control amid deepening economic crisis
Opinion
5 days ago

African Development Bank was correct to exonerate Akinwumi Adesina, probe shows

Whistleblowers had accused the bank's president of abuse of office, which he denied
World
21 hours ago

Most read

1.
CARTOON: Locked down president
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Tourism department doesn’t understand ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
CARTOON: Union push behind school closures
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Let the IMF loan be impetus for action ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Today, we are all ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Africa heads towards one-million Covid-19 cases, but figures could be much ...

World / Africa

AfCFTA could help lift 30-million Africans out of extreme poverty

World / Africa

BUSI MAVUSO: Greed of the wasted decade still finds fertile ground

Opinion / Columnists

Former exiled president to run in Central African Republic poll

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.