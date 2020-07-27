Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Greed of the wasted decade still finds fertile ground Hopes that we could avoid corruption in our response to the Covid-19 pandemic were just wishful thinking BL PREMIUM

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, we knew it would test the strength of this democracy. We all hoped the threat to the lives of ordinary South Africans would ensure everyone focused on the greater good rather than on personal enrichment, particularly with the war chest dedicated to the health effort. That was wishful thinking.

Sadly, it was too much to hope that a country that has gone through a decade shaped by tales of corruption and greed even in the highest office would find its better angels in these troubled times.