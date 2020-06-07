LETTER: Mining industry has a good record in containing Covid-19

Neil Overy made some serious errors in his article that one would not expect of a professional academic (“Miners’ lives are cheap compared with rising metal prices", June 5).

We will not take issue with his account of SA’s economic history and mining’s role in it. However, we believe important aspects of his analysis of the industry’s management of Covid-19 are ill-considered.

First, he sees something sinister in the fact that the proportion of mineworkers tested who have been diagnosed as infected is higher than the national average. He fails to see that the reason for this is that most mining companies have implemented effective contact tracing systems. This means the individuals tested are far more targeted than is the case nationally. This is something that in fact should meet with his approval.

Second, he manipulates his data so that it paints a worse picture of the industry by withdrawing the Western Cape from his calculation, to show an even lower national ratio of positive diagnoses to tests. No doubt he would question the industry’s integrity if the Minerals Council had chosen to exclude from its published data all Covid-19 cases that might have originated in the Eastern or Western Cape.

Dr Overy then proceeds to draw from a comment made by mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe an unsubstantiated conclusion that the minister, and the industry as a whole, are uncaring about the health and lives of mineworkers and their families. The minister can no doubt speak for himself. From our perspective, however, Dr Overy misses many factors in leaping to this unsubstantiated conclusion.

First, he refuses to acknowledge that the mining industry was ahead of all others in putting in place comprehensive prevention and mitigation measures to limit the spread of the virus. Second, he fails to acknowledge the comprehensive screening system that has been in place, with every miner at work being screened every day. This means many cases have been found that would have been missed through average national screening rates. Again, one would expect this to win his approval.

Finally, given Dr Overy’s stated concern for the lives of mineworkers, he curiously neglects to mention the industry’s Covid-19 death rate.

Sadly, one miner has succumbed to the disease, which is one death too many. Still, Dr Overy might want to acknowledge that one death among the 572 mineworkers who had tested positive as at June 5 is more than eight times better than the national average death rate for the 20 to 60 years working age population (340 deaths of 22,546 cases as at June 3).

The mining industry is not complacent and knows it will be difficult to maintain this kind of record. But we will be doing our utmost to do so.

Nikisi Lesufi

Senior executive: environment, health & legacies, Minerals Council SA

