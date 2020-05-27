LETTER: Unrealistic ventilator plan

Ebrahim Patel of winter fashion fame, who also heads the trade & industry department, reminds one of Malusi Gigaba when he held the same portfolio and regularly appeared on TV after a run-in with Eskom’s then CEO, Brian Dames.

Medupi and Kusile were running behind schedule and way over budget, and Dames was the guy Gigaba saw as his fixer. By now we all know he wasn’t.

Well, it seems Patel could find himself in the same predicament, but instead of Dames he is relying on private sector manufacturers — yet to be given government contracts — to be the fixer in the department’s national emergency ventilator project.

Some 15,000 locally manufactured ventilators must be ready by early July — less than six weeks from now. SA only has about 5,000 at present, and more are urgently needed to meet demand now that infections of Covid-19 are doubling every five days in the Western Cape, for instance, and all the metros have been declared hotspots by the government.

While Patel’s officials maintain that the time frame is realistic, experienced people from the companies waiting to hear from the department say hitting the target is near impossible.

They say production should have started months ago considering there will inevitably be teething problems, and a cumbersome registration process with the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority. World Trade Organization standards need to be met, and manufacturers are fed up that they had been promised the regulator would relax some requirements.

While Patel says the project is “critical to save lives” one hopes the delay in drawing up contracts so work can begin doesn’t end up like Patel’s clothing sales regulations, which revealed the minister and his department’s poor understanding of business. And, in the case of ventilators, of timelines for production processes.

Louise Cook, Kalk Bay

