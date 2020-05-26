Patel concedes handling of some lockdown rules was poor

Trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel conceded on Tuesday that the government has handled some of the lockdown regulations poorly, particularly the contentious guidelines on clothing and related products that could be sold in retail stores.

Patel and co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma have been sharply criticised in recent weeks for gazetting regulations perceived by some as unnecessarily stringent and at times irrational. This includes the ban on e-commerce that was subsequently lifted.

Most recently, Patel gazetted regulations to provide guidance on the type of clothing, footwear and bedding that may be sold by retailers during level 4 of the lockdown. In April, the minister banned the sale of cooked hot food such as pies and rotisserie chicken.

In an online briefing to parliament’s trade & industry portfolio committee Patel said cooked hot food will be widely available under strict health protocols when the lockdown is downgraded to level 3 on June 1. Drive-through food purchases will also be permitted.

Responding to questions from DA MP and trade & industry spokesperson Dean Macpherson about the rationality of the clothing regulations, Patel said the issue could have been handled better. “We could have communicated better to say this list was developed by the industry,” the minister said.

“I am delighted that we will be able to open retailing more widely [under level 3 from Monday June 1], but I recognise the greater [health] risk.

“Why was it necessary to limit particular products? In that period the intention was to limit movement of people to the maximum extent possible, and so given that logic, a limited list was published.”

Requested list

Under the detailed clothing regulations published earlier in May, items that may be sold include all children’s clothing, maternity wear, adult underwear, socks, boots, closed-toe heels, long-sleeved tops and T-shirts. The regulations further allow short-sleeved knit tops, where promoted and displayed as worn under cardigans and knitwear; short-sleeved T-shirts, where promoted and displayed as undergarments for warmth; leggings; crop bottoms worn with boots and leggings.

Patel said that retailers had requested a detailed list of what winter clothing could be sold during level 4 of the lockdown so that there is clarity. “The early decision was that the shops allowed to trade would be those selling most basic goods, such as food and health care products. We later included winter clothes as winter was approaching.

“We could have taken the view at the time to open all shops, but because the focus was on slowing [the infection] rate down significantly we wanted to ensure that the stores selling basic goods would be open. The challenge then came about that retailers did not have clarity on what was meant by winter clothes.

“We then received a request from retailers that there should be a common list [which was then developed in consultation with the sector]. It’s not a list of what people should wear — it was meant to give clarity to retailers so that they can have a common frame,” Patel said.

He also raised concern about the rate of infection at retail stores. Despite the health protocols in place, the coronavirus infection rate there is ten times higher than that of the public. Patel said if this persists throughout the country it would place an enormous burden on the health care system.

“It is for this reason why we have gone for a more cautious approach [regarding opening up the economy] and protecting lives.”