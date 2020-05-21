Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dump SAA and Gordhan

21 May 2020 - 14:22
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Image:

SAA failed on public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s watch, just as SA Express and so many other SOEs have failed on his watch. Why is he not being held accountable? Why has he not been removed and a more capable individual appointed in his place?

Politics! Gordhan is the master of political games. Some 85% of the electorate cannot afford to fly, so what would make them want to contribute their hard-earned tax payments to something they will never benefit from? The other 15% would rather have saved their hard-earned taxes and paid higher airfares to other commercial airlines that cannot get bailouts.

If Gordhan was concerned about the welfare of the electorate he would hold a referendum on whether SA should have a state-owned airline.

The SAA unions are putting their own jobs ahead of the welfare of the electorate. They want the poorest of taxpayers who earn a fraction of what any SAA employee earns to fund their salaries indefinitely. Could anything be more selfish?

The minister says he stakes his reputation on a new airline. Very easy to stake nothing when you have no reputation. His track record is a joke and so is his determination to raise a new airline out of the ashes of SAA.

When will he come to his senses, grow a spine and do what he was appointed and paid to do? Close SAA and let other more capable companies do the job properly. Enough is enough.

Herman Jolink, Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: SAA staff is suffering due to state inaction

Did the SAA business rescue practitioners ever intend to follow the full requirements of chapter 6 of the Companies Act?
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Nothing left to rescue at SAA

Public enterprises minister is wrong to blame business rescue practitioners for being unfair to employees
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Get SAA rescue off the ground

Six months after practitioners were appointed to devise a plan for the airline urgent action is needed
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Nothing left to rescue at SAA
Opinion / Letters
2.
EDITORIAL: Reserve Bank to give the markets what ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER BRUCE: Does anyone have a plan for ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Cities and suburbs may be at level 4, but the ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: SAA staff is suffering due to state ...
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.