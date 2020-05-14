Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why the government’s change of heart?

Saving lives is suddenly a priority for a state that turns a blind eye to rape and murder

14 May 2020 - 15:32
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
It was laughable to hear the president droning on for three-quarters of an hour on Wednesday evening, talking about what still has to be done and explaining as if his audience was small children that all the draconian measures he and his secretive “command council” have put in place and that have turned the country on its head are to save lives as their priority.

Really, Mr President? Why the change of heart all of a sudden when you and your party haven’t cared for the past 26 years that we have 57 killings, 109 rapes, 149 sexual offences, 878 assaults, 44 car jackings and 819 burglaries every day in SA?

Jean Michel Bouvier 
Bryanston

