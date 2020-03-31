Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Take a breather, we’re emitting less

Amid the boredom and cabin fever, the lockdown offers a chance for rest and meditation

31 March 2020 - 17:16
Picture: 123RF/TOMAS1111
For many of us our self-worth is influenced by how busy we are. Yet the coronavirus is telling us it is time to slow down, to take it easy.

This could be an opportunity for renewal; a kind of retreat, even if it is not always easy when we get restless. Even with moments of boredom and cabin fever we have an opportunity for rest and meditation.

We may be stuck with difficult people, but it could be a time to make peace with them. A way to escape from anxiety is to face the situation; not to run from it.

Are there also creative ways we could earn a living during these times? I have been thinking back to my grade one teacher, who positively glowed with unconditional love for us children. Her name was Mrs Schneider, an old Dutch woman who had saved Jews from the Nazis.

Enjoy the silences as the earth also catches its breath from a slowdown of carbon emissions.

Martin Zagnoev
Sunningdale Ridge

