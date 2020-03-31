LETTER: Help the unemployed

For too long the unemployed have suffered the injustice of being denied the opportunity to work and earn a living. Now we are left out of the planned Covid-19 assistance, which seems to be going to everyone except those without jobs.

Every year more people join the ranks of the unemployed in SA, and the chorus of the “voiceless” grows louder. Something must be done to address this situation.

The unemployed are the most vulnerable people in the country. We support the government’s decision to impose a lockdown to contain the virus, but in the same vein we criticise the government for not including the unemployed in the packages that are put in place to assist businesses and those who are employed.

While on lockdown, the unemployed have little choice but to watch others buy groceries and medication while we starve.

We therefore call on government to supply food parcels to the unemployed, and medication to those who need it, as a temporary measure to get people through the lockdown. We do not believe in handouts, but this virus has forced us to call for them.

Xolile Mpini

Langeberg Unemployed Forum