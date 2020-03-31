Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Help the unemployed

Food parcels are needed for those who are not getting lockdown assistance

31 March 2020 - 17:08
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

For too long the unemployed have suffered the injustice of being denied the opportunity to work and earn a living. Now we are left out of the planned Covid-19 assistance, which seems to be going to everyone except those without jobs.

Every year more people join the ranks of the unemployed in SA, and the chorus of the “voiceless” grows louder. Something must be done to address this situation.

The unemployed are the most vulnerable people in the country. We support the government’s decision to impose a lockdown to contain the virus, but in the same vein we criticise the government for not including the unemployed in the packages that are put in place to assist businesses and those who are employed.

While on lockdown, the unemployed have little choice but to watch others buy groceries and medication while we starve.

We therefore call on government to supply food parcels to the unemployed, and medication to those who need it, as a temporary measure to get people through the lockdown. We do not believe in handouts, but this virus has forced us to call for them.

Xolile Mpini
Langeberg Unemployed Forum 

LETTER: Quandary created by ANC

Full employment would have eliminated poverty and overcrowding in which pandemics thrive
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Junk rating sends a message

Downgrade shows it is time for the government to wake up and free the fiscus of its albatross SOEs
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Moody’s failed SA with late downgrade

Ratings agency should have downgraded country long ago to force the ANC to govern properly
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: This is our Armageddon

The global problems that humanity faces require global solutions
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Edcon may have run out of chances
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Why the City of Cape Town wants ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
DUMA GQUBULE: Urgent plan is needed to cope with ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Beware of the butterfly effect
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Which farmers will benefit from emergency aid, ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Economists issue dire warnings on US jobs

Business

Workforce Holdings says minimum wage hike has hit clients

Companies / Management

Job losses hit 710,000, leaving rich Nordic nations in shock

World / Europe

CAROL PATON: OK for now, but much more work lies ahead in coronavirus response

Opinion / Columnists

Cosatu wants PIC to save Edcon by asking landlords for rental holiday

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.