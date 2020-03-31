Workforce Holdings says minimum wage hike has hit clients

Labour services group Workforce Holding said on Tuesday that the recent increase in the national minimum wage is having an effect on some of its clients, with the group opting not to declare a dividend as it battles the Covid-19 outbreak and SA’s recessionary economy.

Profit after tax fell 4.6% to R98.1m in the group’s year to end-December, with Workforce reporting an “ever-increasing unemployment rate”, poor consumer sentiment, and a faltering economy.

SA’s minimum wage increased 3.8% from the beginning of March, which has clearly affected some of its clients, the group said.

CEO Ronny Katz said the group welcomes the national minimum wage legislation, believing that, in the longer term, it would improve the stability of labour in SA and provide fairer and more sustainable wage structures.

“Minimum wage legislation was introduced in 2019 and we actively engaged with our clients at the time to assist with any implications and opportunities arising from this,” Katz said.

Workforce opted not to pay a dividend, having paid 1.5c per share in the prior comparative period, saying it is focused on reducing overhead and preserving cash flow in the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Despite the national lockdown negatively impacting some of our clients and business activities, we also have a fair portion of clients and our own business clusters that are deemed to be essential services and we anticipate good demand in these areas going forward,” the group said.

In morning trade on Tuesday, Workforce’s share price was unchanged at R1.15, having fallen about 23% so far in 2020 — a similar fall to the JSE over the same period .

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za