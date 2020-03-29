Economists issue dire warnings on US jobs
29 March 2020 - 00:03
US unemployment will hit a post-World War 2 record high as the world's biggest economy is ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, economists warned after millions of Americans filed for benefits in the space of one week.
A record 3.3-million people signed up for unemployment benefits last week, four times higher than the previous record high in October 1982 and 12 times the 282,000 in the previous week, the US labour department said.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now