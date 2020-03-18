LETTER: Crime against the poor

What is happening is a crime against the poor. This government is responsible for looting public funds on an unprecedented scale, yet those responsible escape justice. It is sickening to see the hungry rummaging in rubbish bins every day to stay alive.

History will judge the current government harshly indeed.

Arthur Konigkramer, Durban

