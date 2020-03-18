Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Crime against the poor

18 March 2020 - 17:19
I agree wholeheartedly with Doug Blackmur regarding tertiary education (“Free education hurts the poor”, March 17).

LETTER: Free education hurts the poor

Billions spent on students means there is less money for boosting services
Opinion
1 day ago

What is happening is a crime against the poor. This government is responsible for looting public funds on an unprecedented scale, yet those responsible escape justice. It is sickening to see the hungry rummaging in rubbish bins every day to stay alive.

History will judge the current government harshly indeed.

Arthur Konigkramer, Durban

