LETTER: Higher tariffs on Brazil chicken will not push up prices

Brazilian chicken producers are becoming frantic over the imminent announcement of higher tariffs on some imported Brazilian chicken that may be classified as predatory or dumped.

Ricardo Santin, soon to become head of Brazil’s poultry industry, is also guilty of exaggeration and distortion (“Higher chicken import tariffs will push up prices and inflation”, February 20). The fact is tariffs will push down Brazilian profits.

Santin joins the local importing industry in its false assertion that higher tariffs will not only raise prices of Brazilian imports, but of all chicken sold in SA. This is arrant nonsense, but they keep repeating it in an effort to dupe consumers. New tariffs will apply mainly to Brazil and Argentina, but not other major producers such as the EU.

Santin acknowledges that 30% of our chicken is imported. But he doesn’t say that the 70% produced locally will not be affected by tariffs. Nor does he say Brazilian products comprise a small portion of the imported 30%. In 2019 only a quarter of the two categories that will be affected by new tariffs — frozen boneless portions and frozen bone-in portions — came from Brazil.

What Santin also doesn’t say is that on previous occasions Brazilian producers have countered SA tariffs by lowering prices, because they are selling unwanted surplus brown meat. So there is no certainty that even Brazilian imports will go up in price.

What will be affected are the profits of Brazilian producers and SA importers. Hence the huge public relations drive, including sponsoring a media visit to Brazil, that has ensued in the year since the tariff application was made in December 2018. Brazilians are worried, and making extravagant claims. Consumers should wait and see.

Francois Baird, FairPlay

