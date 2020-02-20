LETTER: Historical misrepresentations

The binary correspondence of your newspaper’s two perennial commentators, Sydney Kaye and Terry Crawford-Browne, in which they fail to acknowledge the relative merits of each other’s position, has become tiresome (Kaye denies Israeli genocide, February 19).

I find it disturbing that while Kaye refuses to show any sympathy for his adversary, Crawford-Browne accomplishes the exact same, in what can only be termed a pathetic piece of supersessionist propaganda taken straight from a book of replacement theology. He opens his anti-enlightenment tract by stating: “The Palestinians survived the Roman empire ...” This blatant revisionism ignores the well-documented fact that it was the Roman empire that created the province of Syria-Palestinae, in its efforts to quash the Bar Kokhba revolt of 132-135 AD, centuries before Islam's emergence. The statement deserves to be rejected purely on imperial ambition alone.

Modern-day claims to an independent Palestinian state separate from the Israeli state, much like the creation of the state of Jordan, certainly have merit, but it needs to be stated that these claims emerged only after the Ottoman Empire's collapses, and thus the creation of the states of Turkey and Greece, from the remnants of two world wars at the infamous conference of San Remo.

Turkey, though neutral during the war, assisted the Axis powers, in particular by contributing solders to the Waffen SS and Hitler’s final solution. It is also worth noting that the Maccabee revolt, from 167 to 160 BCE and predating the Bar Kokhba rebellion, is the basis for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, a fact that brings into stark focus the religious dimension to the conflict, a dimension flagrantly ignored by both your correspondents.

Repeating imperial lies and communist cant creates a situation where Crawford-Browne is merely aiding and abetting the colonial project while seeking to transpose his own reading of history. Your readers deserve a lot better.

David Lewis

Cape Town

