LETTER: Mobilise the FBI

All decent South Africans need to acknowledge the bravery Terry Crawford-Browne has displayed in his attempt to disclose and fight the corruption that has been the defining feature of our republic (“Cyril Ramaphosa needs a Roosevelt moment”, February 3).

However, his prescription of what the president needs to undertake, and his understanding of the Great Depression, need to be seriously questioned.

That grand imperialist Winston Churchill’s decision to return to the gold standard was based on the economic consensus at the time — the need to manage liquidity. It took another imperialist, Maynard Keynes, in his magnum opus, The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money, to provide the prescription for recovery through the state use of fiscal stimulus.

To dismiss the economic impact of World War 2 in this turnaround is naive. The rise of fascism was not a consequence of the Great Depression but rather of the imperfect peace fashioned by France and Britain to address the structural problems of capitalism.

Second, Crawford-Browne’s pious belief that President Cyril Ramaphosa is the solution to our current crisis is blind to the reality on the ground. He does not possess the charisma, intellect or, most importantly, the gravitas to transcend the kleptocracy. After all, he has benefited from this spree of pillaging. To suggest Ramaphosa repudiate all the loans made to this country by our creditors is lunacy since it would destroy whatever goodwill is left, leaving us in a state of Argentinian Peronism.

The justice system needs to start indicting those who benefited from this grand theft, and mobilise the FBI to use its supremacy to recover all the loot hidden in Dubai and Switzerland. Until then, nothing will change

John Catsicas
Via e-mail

