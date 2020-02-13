Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bank charters not licences to plunder

SA banks happily poured billions of rand into dysfunctional state-owned enterprise captured by crooks

13 February 2020 - 14:40
Picture: 123RF/GINASANDERS
Picture: 123RF/GINASANDERS

Is John Catsicas unaware of bankers’ discretion (in fact obligation) to decline loans for patently irrational, corrupt and fraudulent propositions or, alternatively, the fundamental principle of “know your customer?” (“Banks cannot be blamed for countries’ financial ruin”, February 11).

Black economic empowerment (BEE) and loans to dysfunctional and bankrupt state-owned enterprises into which SA banks happily poured hundreds of billions of rand are prime examples of how our banks — for short-term greed and profit — colluded with the ANC’s economic lunacies. They awoke only belatedly to the criminality of the Gupta brothers.

Globally, banks are chartered (and accordingly privileged) to garner wealth for the common benefit of society. Their charters are not licences to plunder the public purse and/or saddle the citizenry and taxpayers with “odious debts” that make no banking or economic sense.

The failure of banks to meet such obligations is, however, not unique to SA.  Deutsche Bank (once the backbone of Germany’s economy) is an estimated €20-trillion underwater, and may yet collapse not only Germany but also the EU. The corrupt practices of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase are also being exposed.  And as for Barclays, well, enough said!

Terry Crawford-Browne
Via e-mail

LETTER: DA should consider a joint leadership team

As municipal elections loom, the DA seems adrift with its internal divisions being laid bare
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: BDS to protest at Sona — but what about SA?

In Israel, even its Arab populations enjoy better-run state-owned enterprises with better service delivery than SA
Opinion
23 hours ago

LETTER: ‘White lived experience’ also needs to get past colour

The DA is far from perfect, but is better than any alternative on offer
Opinion
23 hours ago

LETTER: Trump’s is the art of the bully

Donald Trump is far from the hero he presents himself to be and has failed in almost all his projects
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: The wretched of Mozambique

Country's peasants, far from being liberated, are enslaved by poverty and political elites
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Enough to make Verwoerd smile from hell
Opinion / Letters
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The psychopathy of Julius ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CAS COOVADIA: Here’s what’s at stake if land ...
Opinion
4.
PETER BRUCE: Que Sona, Sona, what will be will be
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: It’s time to slay some bears Mr ...
Opinion / State of play

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.