LETTER: South Africans need core values

Angie Motshekga and her life orientation curriculum experts could do infinitely more for SA’s survival if they started to teach, and inculcate into our children, a set of core values that will help the country become a prosperous, more equal and peaceful society. I am not referring to our constitution but looking for a set of values that will lay the basis for our day-to-day existence and cordial inter-citizen relations. We cannot afford for this to occur every 12 or so years when we win the Rugby World Cup.

In 1994 the new democratic government was forced to counter the effects of apartheid with policies called BEE and affirmative action. This was critically important for the country’s survival. When Thabo Mbeki took over as president from Nelson Mandela in 1999, the emphasis was on putting SA first and respecting the diversity of the country. However, under Jacob Zuma it quickly became “me, me and more me”, while millions of honest, hardworking and law-abiding citizens were taken for hundreds of billions of rand by the looters.

During this period thousands of civil servants and tenderpreneurs went, in the blink of an eye, from unemployed or working class to the upper echelons of our society. But they lack the critically important middle-class values that hold all stable societies together, including honesty, diligence, taking personal responsibility for one’s actions, respecting the laws of our democratic dispensation, respecting and valuing their fellow citizens as their equals, and the principle of delayed gratification.

Derek Abrahams

Via e-mail