It appears that eventually the logic button has been activated in the ANC that SAA is gone for good; and about time.

The unions might be kicking and screaming, but they have become embedded through the Zuma-era shenanigans.

As for Eskom, it is clear that load-shedding will be part and parcel of our lives for the foreseeable future, so long as Eskom communication does not leave us in the dark!

Eckehardt Ficinus

Dunkeld