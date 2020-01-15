Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The dubious friends we keep

15 January 2020 - 14:58
Gas flares at the Soroush oil fields behind an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran. Picture: REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Gas flares at the Soroush oil fields behind an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran. Picture: REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

After the recent US drone strike in Iraq targeting an Iranian military commander, the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa sent their condolences and support to the Iranian government. If ever there was a clearer indication of who SA aligns itself with, this is it.

SA, to its peril, has thrown its lot in with the Iranians and Russians. I am sure the US has taken note of this, and one only has to look at Zimbabwe, which supports the same countries, to see what awaits SA in future.

James McWilliams
Via e-mail

‘All is well,’ says Trump after Iran attacks US-led forces in Iraq

Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from its territory against at least two Iraqi facilities hosting US-led coalition personnel, the US ...
World
1 week ago

Petrol price hangs in the balance as US-Iran tension hots up

Oil was expected to drop in 2020, but fresh trouble in the Middle East may change that
National
1 week ago

