LETTER: The dubious friends we keep

After the recent US drone strike in Iraq targeting an Iranian military commander, the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa sent their condolences and support to the Iranian government. If ever there was a clearer indication of who SA aligns itself with, this is it.

SA, to its peril, has thrown its lot in with the Iranians and Russians. I am sure the US has taken note of this, and one only has to look at Zimbabwe, which supports the same countries, to see what awaits SA in future.

James McWilliams

Via e-mail

