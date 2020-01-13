LETTER: Redistribute land using tax system

President Cyril Ramaphosa said again at the ANC’s 108th birthday that the land will be “taken back”. While land redistribution is necessary, this can be accomplished via the tax system.

All the farms in SA are together worth about R500bn. If half were bought by the state and redistributed, this would cost R250bn. That is a lot of money, but to put it in perspective, it is equivalent to the cost of one new power station. Spread over 10 years, it is manageable.

There is thus no reason for expropriation without compensation. We have a world-class, negotiated constitution. The two main pillars are sanctity of the person and sanctity of property. If one pillar falls, the constitution falls.

Willem Cronje

Via e-mail