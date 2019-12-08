LETTER: Dlamini-Zuma would not have been a puppet

I have to agree with Sydney Kaye that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma would not have been a bad choice as president (The wrong choice? December 4). Cyril Ramaphosa presented hope to both the majority of South Africans and the international community. He was not part of the executive arm of the government until he was elected deputy president.

When Ramaphosa was deputy president he was the leader of government businesses and he failed to steer the administration in the right direction. We made a mistake by thinking that Dlamini-Zuma would be a puppet of Jacob Zuma, and are living to regret that choice.

Nkosi Maphumulo

Via e-mail

