LETTER: Ramaphosa needs space to lead

lf everyone can rally behind him, the president is capable of taking the country to another level

26 November 2019 - 17:11
FILE PHOTO: South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa greets the media prior to the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 14, 2019. Picture: PAVEL GOLOVKIN / REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa greets the media prior to the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 14, 2019. Picture: PAVEL GOLOVKIN / REUTERS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is really doing a fantastic job. The challenges are that there are still some comrades within the ANC who are pulling in the opposite direction and believe state capture is just a fabrication.

lf the whole nation can rally behind him, he is capable of taking the country to another level. Of course, Rome was not built in a day. The president inherited a government in tatters; he must be given the space to lead without negative judgment.

Bonginkosi Mncube

Via e-mail

