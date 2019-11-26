LETTER: Ramaphosa needs space to lead

President Cyril Ramaphosa is really doing a fantastic job. The challenges are that there are still some comrades within the ANC who are pulling in the opposite direction and believe state capture is just a fabrication.

lf the whole nation can rally behind him, he is capable of taking the country to another level. Of course, Rome was not built in a day. The president inherited a government in tatters; he must be given the space to lead without negative judgment.

Bonginkosi Mncube

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.