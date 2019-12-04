Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ideology sinking us

04 December 2019 - 15:01
ANC flag. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Retired judge Rex van Schalkwyk’s article was an extraordinarily insightful and lucid explanation of how ANC ideology and policies have been the principal cause of the decline and systemic destruction of the economy (“SA’s economic decline has happened by design”, December 2).

One of the books written by Barbara W Tuchman, that remarkably talented US historian, was The March of Folly, in which she explores the insistent pursuit by those who should know better of policies that are destined for failure. The story of the Trojan horse is probably the most widely known example that she examines.

With the SA Communist Party and union federation Cosatu as its alliance partners, and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s background as a trade unionist as well as public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s communist affiliations, what chance does SA really have to navigate its way to prosperity?

My fear is that change will only start when the realisation dawns in the government and the ANC that if they don’t read what the signs are indicating and change direction, and if they persist with their current policies and ideologies, they will lose elections, power, positions and perks and will be relegated to backseat politics.

Trouble is, that realisation might come too late to save SA.

Geoff Mansell
Parkwood

