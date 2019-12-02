Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Build homes over railway lines

Free land, cheap electricity

02 December 2019 - 16:48
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Jonny Steinberg refers to the “crazy” spatial geography of post-apartheid SA (“Black public housing edged out by white suburbanites”, November 29), and asks what the alternatives were.

A sensible option that would be neither slow nor costly would be to build over existing railway lines and staging yards, everywhere in SA if necessary. No need for “compensated expropriation” or “subsidised land purchases”. And the white middle class, which mostly doesn’t know the difference between a train and a tricycle, would remain blissfully unaware of the social transformation taking place in their cities. The most valuable property on the planet is in Manhattan, most of whose streets have a rumbling train passing beneath them every minute or so.

One more thing:  the electric rail substations in SA, which were built to handle 700-million passengers a year, only have to cope with 200-million these days. Free land and cheap electricity — what’s not to like?

Vaughan Mostert

Fairland

LETTER: Bargaining council puts workers out of jobs

Building contractors are cutting their teams just to be able to compete on price because of high social benefit rates
Opinion
23 hours ago

ANC integrity commission recommends Bongani Bongo step down

The former state security minister appeared in court last week on a charge of corruption
Politics
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: All eyes on unfolding Johannesburg saga

Voters are keeping an eye on the city to see if the political culture is mature enough to sustain coalition politics
Opinion
12 hours ago

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Here’s hoping a Maimane-led party can blow away the stench of a rotten ANC

There's space for either another political party or for some political realignment. The more the merrier
Opinion
7 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Witness the corrupt ANC and weep

Free to read | Mo Shaik’s Zondo testimony shows again a party that has sold its soul to the highest bidder
Opinion
8 hours ago

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Witness the corrupt ANC and weep
Opinion / Columnists
2.
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Here’s hoping a Maimane-led ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Time for flyers to end the SAA nightmare
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Employment department is out of touch
Opinion / Letters
5.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Is a downgrade inevitable in ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.