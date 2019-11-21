LETTER: Eskom CEO needs clout

There is a mistaken belief that a talented and experienced CEO will turn Eskom around. Nothing could be further from the truth. Eskom is not only a strategic enterprise to the country but also an extremely complex one to run.

It is unlikely that even a talented and experienced CEO will succeed at Eskom due to government interference. The recent resignation of a hugely experienced CEO with an impeccable track record is a clear case in point.

A CEO will only succeed at Eskom if he or she is supported by a strong board with serious political clout. Names that come to mind include Rupert, Joffe, Motsepe and Koseff. These are some of SA’s top entrepreneurs, who know how to build and run a huge business organisation.

The government is not going to mess with them because they won’t allow themselves to be pushed about by politicians. These businesspeople are deeply respected by government because of their peerless reputation in the business world at home and abroad.

Jeffrey Mothuloe, Montana Park

