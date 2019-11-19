LETTER: Time for tough action on Eskom

The government is caught between the devil and the deep blue sea: it needs to reduce Eskom’s R32.35bn annual wage bill, but has been warned by the unions that they will bring the country to a standstill if it tries to retrench any of Eskom’s 46,655 employees (up from 32,274 in 2007).

Consequently, most people would probably heave a sigh of relief if the government announced that a substantial number of employees will be retrenched if there is not a significant improvement within the next six months or so, especially if it is also made clear that anyone attempting to bring Eskom and the country to its knees will be arrested.

This would be a step in the right direction, and would send a positive message to foreign investors. Failure cannot be allowed to go unpunished. The unions cannot be allowed to hold us to ransom.

Perhaps the solution lies in allowing employees to choose between retrenchment and a salary cut.

Terence Grant, Cape Town

