Carol Paton Writer at Large
National

Surprise CEO for Eskom announced

Andre de Ruyter, CEO of packaging group Nampak, has been appointed CEO of Eskom

18 November 2019 - 17:05 Carol Paton
Andre de Ruyter. Picture: SUPPLIED
Andre de Ruyter. Picture: SUPPLIED

Andre de Ruyter, CEO of packaging group Nampak, has been appointed as CEO of Eskom, Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan announced on Monday. 

The appointment has been keenly awaited by political stakeholders, markets and the public as fixing Eskom is widely acknowledged as the most urgent and pressing priority the economy faces. 

Ruyter is a surprise appointment as it had not been widely known that he had applied for the job. There was a strong lobby within the ANC and broader black lobby groups that the CEO be a black South African. 

This story will be updated shortly

