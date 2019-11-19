Markets

Rand lifts on Tuesday morning as investors consider new Eskom CEO

Globally, markets are in wait-and-see mode about US-China trade war talks amid growing concern the dispute may drag on

19 November 2019 - 11:49 Odwa Mjo
Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand was on the front foot on Tuesday morning, leading its emerging-market peers while investors digested the appointment of a new CEO for Eskom.

Nampak CEO Andre de Ruyter has been appointed the new head of the cash-strapped power utility as of January 15. Ruyter will succeed Phakamani Hadebe who stepped down earlier in 2019, as the state-owned entity battles financial and operational woes.  

“He is going to have his work cut out for him no doubt,” said Standard Bank currency dealer Warrick Butler. “All I can say is good luck to him, it will be no mean feat to raise the titanic.”

At 11.10am, the rand firmed 0.39% to R14.754/$ after closing at R14.8124/$ on Monday. It had strengthened 0.44% to R16.3293/€, 0.43% to R19.1062/£. The euro was flat at $1.1067. 

Gold was down 0.17% to $1,468.31/oz while platinum added 0.21% to $896.63. Brent crude was up 0.27% to $62.42 a barrel. 

The R2030 government bond was weaker, with the yield rising 2.5 basis points to 9.14%. Bond yields move inversely to prices. 

On the global front, markets remain in wait-and-see mode regarding the US-China trade war amid growing concern that the dispute may drag on. 

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

JSE could get a boost from Naspers on Tuesday

Tencent is up sharply in Hong Kong, with Asian markets lifted by surprise bank rate cut in China
Markets
6 hours ago

Market data — November 18 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
15 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Oil dips as investors fret about lack of progress in trade talks

Markets

Asian shares mixed as trade deal seems out of reach

Markets

Surprise CEO for Eskom announced

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.