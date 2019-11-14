LETTER: The art of fishing

Jihaan Haffajee raises stark issues about race (“Race is always an issue”, November 12). Of course race is in the equation. Of course racial inequality exists — that was after all the objective of apartheid. The question is: what should we do?

Haffajee states that restoring equality requires some advantage to be given to the disadvantaged. There are two ways to do this. To use an analogy, one can give a man fish, or teach a man to fish. The former will achieve nothing. Financial transfers between races are already at their maximum and cannot ipso facto bridge the divides.

The latter is the way to go. The national development plan (NDP) notes that whites have deep reserves of human and social capital. This is the only wealth that matters. It must be multiplied and made accessible to all.

Removing minorities from the economic stage will merely render this wealth inaccessible to the disadvantaged. The only way to spread the wealth is via interaction and competition. The ANC approach of forced diversity, as exemplified in the state sector amounts to giving fish, not teaching to fish.

Willem Cronje

Via e-mail