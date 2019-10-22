Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa needs our support to turn around economy

22 October 2019 - 17:45
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS
It takes a long time to turn a big ship. Yet many of us expected President Cyril Ramaphosa to suddenly turn around the economy of an entire country that had been largely captured. This was an unfair demand on him and is setting us up for disappointment.

Ramaphosa was also expected to do this while watching his back for enemies in his own party and cabinet who still support Jacob Zuma. Nevertheless, he has initiated many changes and has provided a stability we never knew under the previous president.

He needs our support. Whether you are black or white, left or right, we are all in this together. If the country struggles, we are all affected. It won’t help to say: “I don’t care if the boat is leaking on your side”, because we will all sink together.

Pessimistic, defeatist attitudes are contagious and will only exacerbate almost any situation. Unemployment leads to more crime and instability, which then scares off investors. This in turn creates additional crime and instability, and so the situation worsens.

Local and international investors can play an important part in reviving our great country by setting up factories and businesses.

Martin Zagnoev
Sunningdale Ridge

