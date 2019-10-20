Business Minimum wage begins to eat jobs BL PREMIUM

New referrals linked to the National Minimum Wage Act will increase the labour dispute caseload by 25% this financial year, says William Thomson, acting national senior commissioner for dispute prevention and training at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

There have been 19,500 referrals so far this year in terms of the minimum wage act and the Basic Conditions of Employment Amendment Act.