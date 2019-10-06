Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Telford Vice is an ace cricket writer

06 October 2019 - 18:15
Among the pleasures of starting the morning w­­­­­­ith Business Day (your crosswords being high among them) is the cricket writing of Telford Vice, a correspondent of world class.

His thinking is original, his observations sharp and his knowledge of the game deep. He has stood up to, laughed off and derisively dismissed both the bullies of cricket (the deplorable “suits”, a description he coined that is now widely copied) and the petty mountebanks who have occasionally criticised him on your pages.

He would have appealed to CLR James, the Trinidadian socialist, historian, cricket writer and author of Beyond a Boundary, the best sports book written yet, in which this trenchant quotation appears: “What do they know of cricket who only cricket know.” Vice knows more than just cricket — and it shows in his writing.

A Henderson
Parktown North

