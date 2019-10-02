LETTER: Recall cynical Telford Vice

Is Telford Vice in India to cover the SA-India cricket series? If this newspaper has sent him on this assignment, please call him back. He is cynical, lacks cricket finesse and knowledge, is disdainful and useless. He also seems to have a gripe with India.

Why can’t this newspaper sign up a former Proteas cricketer to write a column that I am sure would be more relevant and enlighten us on the nuances in the contest?

We would also get a fair description of the pitch and game. Similarly, a former Indian player could write an Indian-view column. Both these columns could be sponsored, as is done by media globally.

Vice harps on about past tours and pitches that exposed SA’s vulnerability to spin bowling. Likewise, when India toured here “green mamba” pitches exposed India’s fallibility against quality pace, though India won the last Test on a spiteful pitch.

As long as the International Cricket Council allows host nations to prepare pitches for home advantage it will not change.

Prasad Dole, Via e-mail